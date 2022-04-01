BorgWarner Acquires Santroll Automotive Components

- BorgWarner Inc BWA has completed the acquisition of Santroll Automotive Components, a carve-out of Santroll's eMotor business. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
- The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its vertical integration, scale, and portfolio breadth in light vehicle e-motors.
- Santroll designs and manufactures hairpin and concentrated-winding technology eMotors for use in light vehicles.
- Price Action: BWA shares closed lower by 1.82% at $38.90 on Thursday.
