QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BorgWarner Acquires Santroll Automotive Components

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 1, 2022 8:17 AM | 26 seconds read
  • BorgWarner Inc BWA has completed the acquisition of Santroll Automotive Components, a carve-out of Santroll's eMotor business. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its vertical integration, scale, and portfolio breadth in light vehicle e-motors.
  • Santroll designs and manufactures hairpin and concentrated-winding technology eMotors for use in light vehicles.
  • Price Action: BWA shares closed lower by 1.82% at $38.90 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews