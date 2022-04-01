BorgWarner Acquires Santroll Automotive Components

by

BorgWarner Inc BWA has completed the acquisition of Santroll Automotive Components, a carve-out of Santroll's eMotor business. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

has completed the acquisition of Santroll Automotive Components, a carve-out of Santroll's eMotor business. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its vertical integration, scale, and portfolio breadth in light vehicle e-motors.

Santroll designs and manufactures hairpin and concentrated-winding technology eMotors for use in light vehicles.

Price Action: BWA shares closed lower by 1.82% at $38.90 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.