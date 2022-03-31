QQQ
Microsoft Snaps This Process Mining Specialist For Undisclosed Sum

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 31, 2022 3:59 PM | 1 min read
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT acquired Minit, a leader in process mining technology.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Minit enabled businesses to transform how they analyze, monitor, and optimize their processes. 
  • Minit’s solutions have helped businesses gain deep insights into how processes run, uncover root causes of operational challenges and help mitigate undesired process outcomes. 
  • This acquisition would further empower Microsoft to help our customers digitally transform and drive operational excellence by creating a complete picture of their business processes, enabling every function to be quickly and automatically analyzed and improved. 
  • Microsoft held $125.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.47% at $309.26 on the last check Thursday.

