Microsoft Snaps This Process Mining Specialist For Undisclosed Sum

by

Microsoft Corp MSFT acquired Minit, a leader in process mining technology.

acquired Minit, a leader in process mining technology. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Minit enabled businesses to transform how they analyze, monitor, and optimize their processes.

Minit’s solutions have helped businesses gain deep insights into how processes run, uncover root causes of operational challenges and help mitigate undesired process outcomes.

This acquisition would further empower Microsoft to help our customers digitally transform and drive operational excellence by creating a complete picture of their business processes, enabling every function to be quickly and automatically analyzed and improved.

Microsoft held $125.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.47% at $309.26 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.