QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

LCI Industries Acquires Girard Systems For Undisclosed Sum

by Shivani Kumaresan
March 29, 2022 8:05 AM | 1 min read
  • LCI Industries LCII subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc, has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Girard Systems and Girard Products LLC for an undisclosed sum.
  • Girard is a manufacturer and distributor of tankless water heaters for OEMs and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, and related industries.
  • Girard has served the recreational vehicles industry since 1995.
  • "Girard product lines fall nicely into Lippert's core products and manufacturing competencies," said Jason Lippert, CEO of Lippert.
  • LCI Industries held $62.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: LCII shares closed lower by 1.96% at $103.16 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsGeneral