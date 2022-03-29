LCI Industries Acquires Girard Systems For Undisclosed Sum

by

subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc, has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Girard Systems and Girard Products LLC for an undisclosed sum. Girard is a manufacturer and distributor of tankless water heaters for OEMs and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, and related industries.

Girard has served the recreational vehicles industry since 1995.

"Girard product lines fall nicely into Lippert's core products and manufacturing competencies," said Jason Lippert, CEO of Lippert.

LCI Industries held $62.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.

Price Action: LCII shares closed lower by 1.96% at $103.16 on Monday.

