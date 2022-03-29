LCI Industries Acquires Girard Systems For Undisclosed Sum

- LCI Industries LCII subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc, has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Girard Systems and Girard Products LLC for an undisclosed sum.
- Girard is a manufacturer and distributor of tankless water heaters for OEMs and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, and related industries.
- Girard has served the recreational vehicles industry since 1995.
- "Girard product lines fall nicely into Lippert's core products and manufacturing competencies," said Jason Lippert, CEO of Lippert.
- LCI Industries held $62.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: LCII shares closed lower by 1.96% at $103.16 on Monday.
