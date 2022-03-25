Victoria's Secret Acquires Minority Interest In Beachwear Brand Frankies Bikinis
- Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) has acquired a minority interest in the beachwear and lifestyle brand Frankies Bikinis LLC.
- The company has invested $18 million for minority interest and does not anticipate this investment to have a material impact on its previously communicated Q1 2022 outlook.
- Frankies Bikinis was founded in 2012 by Francesca Aiello and her mother, Mimi Aiello.
- Price Action: VSCO shares traded higher by 0.47% at $51.73 on the last check Friday.
