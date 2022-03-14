 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Heico Purchases Satellite Filter Company Flight Microwave For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Heico Purchases Satellite Filter Company Flight Microwave For Undisclosed Sum
  • Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) subsidiary Lucix has acquired Flight Microwave Corporation in an all-cash transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Flight Microwave, founded in 2004, is a designer and manufacturer of custom high-power filters and filter assemblies used in space and defense applications.
  • Heico expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings in the year following the purchase.
  • Lucix is part of Heico's Electronic Technologies Group. Flight Microwave will operate as part of Lucix and eventually relocate to Lucix's Camarillo, CA headquarters, engineering, and production center.
  • Nearly all of Flight Microwave's team will remain with the business post-closing.
  • Heico held cash and equivalents of $124.82 million as of January 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: HEI shares are trading lower by 1.15% at $144.07 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HEI)

Heico: Q1 Earnings Insights
Herc Holdings Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 15%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com