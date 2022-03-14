Heico Purchases Satellite Filter Company Flight Microwave For Undisclosed Sum
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) subsidiary Lucix has acquired Flight Microwave Corporation in an all-cash transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Flight Microwave, founded in 2004, is a designer and manufacturer of custom high-power filters and filter assemblies used in space and defense applications.
- Heico expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings in the year following the purchase.
- Lucix is part of Heico's Electronic Technologies Group. Flight Microwave will operate as part of Lucix and eventually relocate to Lucix's Camarillo, CA headquarters, engineering, and production center.
- Nearly all of Flight Microwave's team will remain with the business post-closing.
- Heico held cash and equivalents of $124.82 million as of January 31, 2022.
- Price Action: HEI shares are trading lower by 1.15% at $144.07 on the last check Monday.
