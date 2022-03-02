Ryerson Acquires Apogee Steel Fabrication For Undisclosed Sum
- Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE: RYI) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Apogee Steel Fabrication Incorporated, a sheet metal fabricator based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Apogee is a full-line fabrication company providing sheering, punching, forming, and laser-cut processing in addition to welding and hardware assembly services. It has been serving customers in Canada and the U.S. for over 30 years.
- "We see Apogee strengthening Ryerson's network of value-added service centers in Canada, adding to our processing capabilities and growing our full-service fabrication business," commented COO Mike Burbach.
- Ryerson held cash and equivalents of $52.4 million as of December 31, 2021. The company's available global liquidity was $741 million at year-end.
- Price Action: RYI shares are trading higher by 7.49% at $28.14 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.