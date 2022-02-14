Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher following the completion of the company's Xilinx acquisition.

AMD expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP margins, non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow generation in the first year.

"The acquisition of Xilinx brings together a highly complementary set of products, customers and markets combined with differentiated IP and world-class talent to create the industry's high-performance and adaptive computing leader," said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

Upon close, Xilinx stockholders received 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock and cash in lieu of any fractional shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock.

Advanced Micro Devices operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.

AMD's stock was trading about 3.4% higher at $117.10 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $72.50.