Montrose Acquires Environmental Standards For Undisclosed Sum
- Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) has acquired environmental consulting firm Environmental Standards, Inc. for undisclosed financial terms.
- The transaction expands Montrose's integration of chemistry services nationwide.
- Environmental Standards has a presence in eleven states and specializes in environmental chemistry, consulting geosciences, environmental data management, emergency response quality assurance oversight, and auditing/health and safety support.
- Environmental Standards' leadership team, including founder and CEO Rock Vitale, will join Montrose's Assessment, Permitting & Response segment.
- Montrose held cash and equivalents of $16.01 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: MEG shares traded higher by 6.39% at $45.60 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.