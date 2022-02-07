 Skip to main content

Montrose Acquires Environmental Standards For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 3:25pm   Comments
  • Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEGhas acquired environmental consulting firm Environmental Standards, Inc. for undisclosed financial terms.
  • The transaction expands Montrose's integration of chemistry services nationwide.
  • Environmental Standards has a presence in eleven states and specializes in environmental chemistry, consulting geosciences, environmental data management, emergency response quality assurance oversight, and auditing/health and safety support.
  • Environmental Standards' leadership team, including founder and CEO Rock Vitale, will join Montrose's Assessment, Permitting & Response segment.
  • Montrose held cash and equivalents of $16.01 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MEG shares traded higher by 6.39% at $45.60 on the last check Monday.

