GrowGeneration Acquires Horticultural Rep Group For Undisclosed Sum
- GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has acquired Horticultural Rep Group (HRG) for an undisclosed sum.
- HRG is a specialty marketing and sales organization of horticultural products based in Ogden, Utah.
- "With this acquisition, GrowGen is strengthening its global product supply chain and adding significant distribution of its growing list of private label products," said Michael Salaman, President, and co-founder of GrowGen.
- HRG generated estimated revenue of $10 million in 2021 from sales agent commissions and distribution activity.
- GrowGen has appointed Keith Harrington, Founder, and President of HRG, as its Senior Vice President of Business Development.
- Price Action: GRWG shares traded lower by 0.54% at $7.30 in premarket on the last check Monday.
