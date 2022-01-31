 Skip to main content

GrowGeneration Acquires Horticultural Rep Group For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 8:42am   Comments
  • GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has acquired Horticultural Rep Group (HRG) for an undisclosed sum.
  • HRG is a specialty marketing and sales organization of horticultural products based in Ogden, Utah.
  • "With this acquisition, GrowGen is strengthening its global product supply chain and adding significant distribution of its growing list of private label products," said Michael Salaman, President, and co-founder of GrowGen.
  • HRG generated estimated revenue of $10 million in 2021 from sales agent commissions and distribution activity.
  • GrowGen has appointed Keith Harrington, Founder, and President of HRG, as its Senior Vice President of Business Development.
  • Price Action: GRWG shares traded lower by 0.54% at $7.30 in premarket on the last check Monday.

