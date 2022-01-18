Charah Solutions Sells 80% Of Real Property Acreage Acquired From TMPA
- Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE: CHRA) has completed the sale of almost 80% of the real property acreage that it had acquired through a subsidiary in February 2021 from the Texas Municipal Power Agency (TMPA) at the former Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station and Reservoir in Grimes County, Texas.
- Charah Solutions added that a local investor group purchased and closed on 4,860 acres of the 6,166-acre area, including the 3,500-acre reservoir, dam, and spillway, with the intent of future residential development. Terms were not disclosed.
- The company expects to announce a contract to sell the remaining 20% of the real property acreage in 2022, completing the full sale of the property.
- Price Action: CHRA shares are trading lower by 0.53% at $5.67 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
