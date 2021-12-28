 Skip to main content

UFP Industries Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing For $25M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 7:00am   Comments
  • UFP Industries Inc (NASDAQ: UFPI) subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc., a manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates, and railing, for $25 million.
  • The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if specific future performance goals are met.
  • Ultra designs and produces ornamental aluminum fence and railing products for contractors, landscapers, fence dealers, and wholesalers. The company had trailing 12-month sales through November 2021 of ~$46 million.
  • The transaction adds aluminum fencing to UFP Industries' current vinyl and wood fencing lineup.
  • Ultra President Russ Springborn and VP of Business Development Dave Stewart will continue in leadership roles.
  • UFP Industries held cash and cash equivalents of $156.23 million as of September 2021.
  • Price Action: UFPI closed higher by 2.54% at $89.96 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

