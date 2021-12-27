 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FactSet To Acquire CUSIP Global Services For $1.9B Cash
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
FactSet To Acquire CUSIP Global Services For $1.9B Cash
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE: FDSagreed to acquire CUSIP Global Services (CGS) from S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) for $1.925 billion in cash. 
  • FactSet looks to receive an estimated tax benefit of ~$200 million as part of the transaction.
  • The acquisition will significantly expand FactSet's critical role in the global capital markets, advancing its open data strategy.
  • CGS will function as a part of FactSet Content and Technology Solutions (CTS). 
  • On a pro forma basis, the acquisition will increase CTS's Annual Subscription Value (ASV) to over $425 million. 
  • CGS's experienced and trusted team will report to Jonathan Reeve, EVP, and Head of CTS, FactSet.
  • FactSet held $708.9 million in cash and equivalents as of November 30.
  • Price Action: FDS shares closed higher by 0.44% at $479.51 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDS + SPGI)

News Corp To Acquire The Base Chemicals Business For $295M Cash
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About FactSet Research Systems
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
FactSet Q1 Earnings Top Consensus; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
FactSet Research Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Following Monday's Sell-Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com