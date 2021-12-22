Meta Acquires ImagineOptix For Undisclosed Sum
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has acquired ImagineOptix, the Information reports.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- ImagineOptix is a North Carolina-based startup specializing in liquid crystal lenses that could be instrumental in reducing the size of VR headsets.
- Meta, formerly Facebook, is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.37% at $329.61 on the last check Wednesday.
