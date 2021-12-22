 Skip to main content

Meta Acquires ImagineOptix For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Meta Acquires ImagineOptix For Undisclosed Sum
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has acquired ImagineOptixthe Information reports.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • ImagineOptix is a North Carolina-based startup specializing in liquid crystal lenses that could be instrumental in reducing the size of VR headsets.
  • Meta, formerly Facebook, is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.37% at $329.61 on the last check Wednesday.

