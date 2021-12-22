 Skip to main content

Cadre Acquires Italy-Based Duty Gear Business Radar For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 9:53am   Comments
  • Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE) has agreed to acquire Radar Leather Division S.r.l. from the leadership team of Pietro and Paolo Pellegrini. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Radar, established in 1957 by Gisberto Pellegrini, is based in Fucecchio, Italy. It is a family-owned duty gear business specializing in producing holsters, belts, duty belts, and other accessories. It generates the majority of its revenue in Europe.
  • Radar CEO Pietro Pellegrini and Vice President Paolo Pellegrini will remain with the business and help further grow and develop the business alongside Cadre's subsidiary, Safariland LLC.
  • "We expect this transaction to be immediately accretive for our shareholders, and we are well-positioned to execute our growth strategy focused on organic and acquisition initiatives," said Warren B. Kanders, Chairman and CEO of Cadre.
  • Cadre expects the transaction to close in January 2022. It held cash and equivalents of $15.3 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CDRE shares traded higher by 3.29% at $21.35 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

