Barstool Sports Acquires Business And Market Newsletter 'The Water Coolest'

Barstool Sports is buying the business and market news publication The Water Coolest.

What Happened: In an effort to expand content and drive further engagement in areas beyond sports and pop culture, the digital media company has announced the purchase of the Long Island City, New York-based company. The newsletter publication provides readers unfiltered commentary about business and market news.

In a December 21 newsletter, The Water Coolest announced the deal. “The Water Coolest isn’t going anywhere. You’ll still get your daily newsletter every day at 6 AM EST. It’ll still be totally free. And the content will stay the same.”

Why It Matters: Barstool Sports was founded by David Portnoy in 2003. He says the company and its subsidiaries are reshaping the way news is consumed.

Portnoy notes that whether the topic is sports or business, readers are delivered news with more depth, meaning, and impact.

The Water Coolest thanked its readers for the deal coming to fruition. “Of course, literally none of this would be possible if you all didn’t read and engage over the past 4+ years,” the writers of the newsletter wrote.

“We can’t thank you enough for all of the support, feedback (even the emails that stung a little bit), and time (we know there is a lot of other stuff you could be doing rather than spending ~4 minutes with us every morning),” The Water Coolest added.

