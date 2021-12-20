 Skip to main content

Sonoco Products To Acquire Ball Metalpack For $1.35B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Sonoco Products To Acquire Ball Metalpack For $1.35B

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ball Metalpack, a manufacturer of sustainable metal packaging for food and household products and aerosol producer, for $1.35 billion in cash.

  • Ball Metalpack is a joint venture owned by Platinum Equity (51%) and Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL).
  • Ball Metalpack is projected to generate about $850 million in revenue and $111 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2021.
  • Sonoco expects the acquisition to expand its sustainable packaging portfolio with metal packaging and immediately accretive to EPS in 2022.
  • Sonoco indicates to realize tax benefits having an estimated net present value of approximately $180 million. 
  • Sonoco anticipates reporting the acquired business' financial results in its Consumer Packaging segment. Jim Peterson, CEO of Ball Metalpack, will continue to lead the business.
  • Sonoco has obtained a commitment from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. for a $1.0 billion senior unsecured bridge loan facility in connection with the transaction. It held $160 million in cash and equivalents as of October 3, 2021.
  • Sonoco expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: SON shares closed lower by 1.49% at $58.69 on Friday.

