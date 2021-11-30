 Skip to main content

Cummins Takes Minority Stake In Sion Power In Effort To Develop Lithium Metal Technology
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMIrevealed an investment in Sion Power Corporation, a high-energy rechargeable battery technology developer. The financial terms were not disclosed.

  • The investment provides Cummins with a minority stake in Sion Power.
  • The parties agreed to design and supply battery cells for commercial vehicle applications based on their proprietary lithium metal technology.
  • According to the agreement, Sion Power will engage in a multi-year development program to design and supply large-format lithium metal battery cells for use in Cummins battery packs.
  • The batteries developed by Cummins will be integrated into its electric powertrains for commercial vehicles.
  • Based on Sion Power's lithium-metal anode technology and incorporating its patented manufacturing process, the cell provides a long-lasting rechargeable battery for Cummins' demanding applications.
  • Cummins held cash and cash equivalents of $2.59 billion as of October 3, 2021.
  • Price Action: CMI shares are trading lower by 2.67% at $211.46 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

