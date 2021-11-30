 Skip to main content

Alpine 4 Acquires EV Battery Maker ElecJet
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 8:06am   Comments
  • Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPPacquired ElecJet / Real Graphene (ElecJet), an industry pioneer in Lithium / Graphene battery manufacturing and design. 
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The two companies, Real Graphene, and ElecJet merged earlier this year, leading to the combination of the graphene intellectual property of Real Graphene and the power system/charging hardware of ElecJet.
  • ElecJet and Alpine 4 are also exploring plans with the State of Indiana to convert its South Bend, Indiana facility into a U.S. battery production facility and bring graphene battery production to the U.S.
  • "We feel this is the game-changer for the EV market as well as other various commercial applications," Alpine 4 CEO Kent Wilson said.
  • Price Action: ALPP shares traded lower by 0.40% $2.52 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

