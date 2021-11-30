Alpine 4 Acquires EV Battery Maker ElecJet
- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) acquired ElecJet / Real Graphene (ElecJet), an industry pioneer in Lithium / Graphene battery manufacturing and design.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The two companies, Real Graphene, and ElecJet merged earlier this year, leading to the combination of the graphene intellectual property of Real Graphene and the power system/charging hardware of ElecJet.
- ElecJet and Alpine 4 are also exploring plans with the State of Indiana to convert its South Bend, Indiana facility into a U.S. battery production facility and bring graphene battery production to the U.S.
- "We feel this is the game-changer for the EV market as well as other various commercial applications," Alpine 4 CEO Kent Wilson said.
- Price Action: ALPP shares traded lower by 0.40% $2.52 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
