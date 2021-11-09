 Skip to main content

Speedway Motorsports To Acquire Dover Motorsports For $131M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 6:47am   Comments
Speedway Motorsports To Acquire Dover Motorsports For $131M
  • Speedway Motorsports LLC, a promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment, has agreed to acquire Dover Motorsports Inc (NYSEDVD) for $3.61 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million.
  • The offer price represents a 58.3% premium to the closing stock price on November 8, 2021.
  • Speedway Motorsports, through a subsidiary, will initiate a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dover Motorsports.
  • The holders of 57.5% of the total aggregate shares of Dover Motorsports, or 92% of the voting power, have agreed to tender their shares and support the agreement.
  • Speedway Motorsports' acquisition subsidiary will be merged into Dover Motorsports upon completing the tender offer.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of the 2021 calendar year.
  • Price Action: DVD shares are trading higher by 56.6% at $3.58 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

