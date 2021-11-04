 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allied Motion Acquires ALIO Industries For $20M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Allied Motion Acquires ALIO Industries For $20M
  • Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOThas acquired ALIO Industries, an innovator and manufacturer of advanced linear and rotary motion systems for nano-precision applications, for $20 million.
  • The purchase price consists of $15 million in cash and $5 million in Allied common stock. The deal also includes potential earn-out payments over the next three years based upon ALIO achieving specific annual EBITDA targets.
  • Arvada, Colorado-based ALIO is an innovator and manufacturer of advanced linear and rotary motion systems for nano-precision applications. 
  • Allied Motion held cash and equivalents of $19.2 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Yesterday, Allied Motion reported its Q3 results, with EPS of $0.41, beating the $0.31 estimate, and revenue of $103.51 million, surpassing the consensus of $102.57 million.
  • Price Action: AMOT shares are trading higher by 13.1% at $41.73 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMOT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com