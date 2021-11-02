 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tetra Tech Acquires Enterprise Automation; Bags $110M USACE Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 5:04pm   Comments
Share:
Tetra Tech Acquires Enterprise Automation; Bags $110M USACE Contract
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEKhas acquired Irvine, California-based Enterprise Automation (EA), a provider of industrial control and automation system consulting and engineering services, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • "The addition of EA enables us to further expand our high-end digital water consulting practice by adding EA's talented team of digital automation and advanced data analytics consultants," commented Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO.
  • EA is joining Tetra Tech's Government Services Group.
  • Tetra Tech held cash and cash equivalents of $234.27 million as of June 27, 2021.
  • Separately, Tetra Tech stated that the company-led joint venture had secured a $110 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Sacramento District, to assess and manage risks for dams and levee systems in the western U.S. for a period up to five years.
  • Price Action: TTEK shares closed higher by 1.42% at $178.16 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTEK)

Tetra Tech Pockets $25M USAID Water, Sanitation Contract
Tetra Tech Bags $22.4M Task Order Under IT Application Development Contract
Tetra Tech Secures $19.5M Contract From USAID
Tetra Tech Adds $400M To Share Repurchase Authorization
Tetra Tech Secures $800M USAID Global Engineering Services Contract
Notable Tetra Tech Insider Makes $798.57 Thousand Sale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com