 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Liquidity Services Acquires Bid4Assets For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 6:16am   Comments
Share:
Liquidity Services Acquires Bid4Assets For Undisclosed Sum
  • Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ: LQDThas acquired Bid4Assets, an online marketplace focused on conducting real property auctions for the government, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The company expects the transaction to accelerate its penetration of the large and fragmented municipal government real estate market.
  • Silver Spring, Maryland-based Bid4Assets has completed the sale of over $1 billion of asset sales to over 800,000 registered buyers through the use of its data-driven technology and online sales platform.
  • Jesse Loomis, CEO of Bid4Assets, will continue to manage Bid4Assets as a division of Liquidity Services post-closing and retain the current Bid4Assets' management team and employees post-closing.
  • Liquidity Services held $112.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: LQDT shares closed lower by 1.72% at $21.70 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LQDT)

Amid Semiconductor Shortage, Resale Markets Take Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com