 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coca-Cola Acquires Remaining 85% Stake In BODYARMOR For $5.6B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 9:07am   Comments
Share:
Coca-Cola Acquires Remaining 85% Stake In BODYARMOR For $5.6B
  • Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KOhas acquired the remaining 85% stake in BODYARMOR, a line of sports performance and hydration beverages, for $5.6 billion in cash. In 2018, Coca-Cola initially acquired a 15% stake in BODYARMOR. 
  • BODYARMOR will be managed as a separate business within Coca-Cola's North America operating unit and will continue to be based in New York. 
  • Under a separate consulting and transition-services agreement, the executive leadership team, including Co-founder and Chairman Mike Repole and President Brent Hastie, has agreed to continue to work for the brand.
  • BODYARMOR will continue to be distributed by the U.S. Coca-Cola bottling system.
  • As part of the agreement, Coca-Cola and Repole will also collaborate on the company's still beverages portfolio, including marketing, packaging, and innovation strategies across multiple brands.
  • Coca-Cola funded the acquisition through cash-on-hand. It held $14.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 1, 2021.
  • Price Action: KO shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $56.49 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coca-Cola, Facebook, Microsoft And More
Is Coca-Cola's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Cortexyme Shares Plunge
Coca-Cola's Chart Looked Ugly, But Recovered: What's Next?
Logicbroker Raises $135 Million to Enhance Drop Shipping Capability
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Silicon Laboratories Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com