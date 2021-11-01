Coca-Cola Acquires Remaining 85% Stake In BODYARMOR For $5.6B
- Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has acquired the remaining 85% stake in BODYARMOR, a line of sports performance and hydration beverages, for $5.6 billion in cash. In 2018, Coca-Cola initially acquired a 15% stake in BODYARMOR.
- BODYARMOR will be managed as a separate business within Coca-Cola's North America operating unit and will continue to be based in New York.
- Under a separate consulting and transition-services agreement, the executive leadership team, including Co-founder and Chairman Mike Repole and President Brent Hastie, has agreed to continue to work for the brand.
- BODYARMOR will continue to be distributed by the U.S. Coca-Cola bottling system.
- As part of the agreement, Coca-Cola and Repole will also collaborate on the company's still beverages portfolio, including marketing, packaging, and innovation strategies across multiple brands.
- Coca-Cola funded the acquisition through cash-on-hand. It held $14.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 1, 2021.
- Price Action: KO shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $56.49 in premarket on the last check Monday.
