Tattooed Chef To Acquire Belmont Confections For ~$18M
- Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF) has agreed to acquire Belmont Confections Inc, a private label co-manufacturer of nutrition bars, for about $18 million in cash and stock.
- Tattooed Chef expects to close the acquisition of the Youngstown, Ohio-based company in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The acquisition allows Tattooed Chef to diversify its product offerings further and enter into the $10 billion global plant-based bar category.
- "We are excited to announce the acquisition of Belmont and look forward to welcoming George Tsudis and his team to the Tattooed Chef family," said Sam Galletti, CEO of Tattooed Chef.
- Tattooed Chef anticipates that the Belmont facility at full capacity can contribute over $100 million annually in revenue in the next two to three years.
- Tattooed Chef held $140.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: TTCF shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $17.78 on the last check Tuesday.
