Tattooed Chef To Acquire Belmont Confections For ~$18M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
  • Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCFhas agreed to acquire Belmont Confections Inc, a private label co-manufacturer of nutrition bars, for about $18 million in cash and stock.
  • Tattooed Chef expects to close the acquisition of the Youngstown, Ohio-based company in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The acquisition allows Tattooed Chef to diversify its product offerings further and enter into the $10 billion global plant-based bar category.
  • "We are excited to announce the acquisition of Belmont and look forward to welcoming George Tsudis and his team to the Tattooed Chef family," said Sam Galletti, CEO of Tattooed Chef. 
  • Tattooed Chef anticipates that the Belmont facility at full capacity can contribute over $100 million annually in revenue in the next two to three years.
  • Tattooed Chef held $140.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: TTCF shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $17.78 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

