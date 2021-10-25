 Skip to main content

Hillenbrand Completes Planned Divestiture Of TerraSource Global business
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
  • Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) completed its planned disposal of TerraSource Global business under a Contribution Agreement with certain affiliated companies of industrial holding company Right Lane Industries.
  • Hillenbrand contributed TerraSource and its subsidiaries to a newly formed entity, TerraSource Holdings, LLC (Holdings), with Right Lane Industries obtaining majority ownership and complete operational control of TerraSource. 
  • Hillenbrand received consideration in a five-year note with an initial principal amount of $25.6 million and retained an indirect 49% ownership interest in Holdings. 
  • Hillenbrand is entitled to a $1.5 million preferred dividend upon certain conditions in a future sale. 
  • In August 2020, the company revealed its intention to divest sub-scale operations, including TerraSource and flow control businesses, Red Valve, and ABEL. 
  • Price Action: HI shares are trading higher by 0.31% at $45.08 on the last check Monday.

