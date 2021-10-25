Hillenbrand Completes Planned Divestiture Of TerraSource Global business
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) completed its planned disposal of TerraSource Global business under a Contribution Agreement with certain affiliated companies of industrial holding company Right Lane Industries.
- Hillenbrand contributed TerraSource and its subsidiaries to a newly formed entity, TerraSource Holdings, LLC (Holdings), with Right Lane Industries obtaining majority ownership and complete operational control of TerraSource.
- Hillenbrand received consideration in a five-year note with an initial principal amount of $25.6 million and retained an indirect 49% ownership interest in Holdings.
- Hillenbrand is entitled to a $1.5 million preferred dividend upon certain conditions in a future sale.
- In August 2020, the company revealed its intention to divest sub-scale operations, including TerraSource and flow control businesses, Red Valve, and ABEL.
- Price Action: HI shares are trading higher by 0.31% at $45.08 on the last check Monday.
