Sharps Compliance Acquires Affordable Medical Waste For $2.2M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
  • Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMEDhas acquired Affordable Medical Waste (AMW) for $2.2 million. AMW is a full-service, route-based provider of medical waste solutions to over 500 customer locations in the Midwest, primarily in Indiana.
  • Sharps Compliance specified that this acquisition is consistent with its long-term growth strategy.
  • The company expects the deal to enhance its route-based services and density in Indiana.
  • Sharps Compliance held a cash balance of $27.8 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: SMED shares are trading higher by 2.38% at $8.19 on the last check Monday.

