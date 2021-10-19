 Skip to main content

Tremor Acquires Spearad For $14.7M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Tremor Acquires Spearad For $14.7M
  • Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMRacquired Spearad for $14.7 million, of which $11.0 million in cash and the remaining via stock.
  • Spearad is a global CTV Video ad server and media management platform purpose-built for broadcasters and TV content companies to deliver seamless TV-like experiences in CTV and Over-the-Top (OTT) environments, with the same advanced controls and capabilities of linear TV.
  • Spearad was founded in 2019, in Germany, by Erhard Neumann and Mark Thielen.
  • Spearad's technology platform and proprietary data assets enable publishers to centrally manage direct-sold and programmatic campaigns and improve ad pod monetization.
  • Spearad's ad server technology will be integrated into Tremor's Unruly SSP, enabling CTV header bidding, channel inventory, and ad pod management.
  • Tremor held $275.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: TRMR shares traded higher by 4.20% at $19.62 on the last check Tuesday.

