iClick Interactive Asia Shares Pop On Higher Takeover Offer
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) revealed receipt of another takeover offer dated October 13 from Infinity Equity Management Co. Ltd via special purpose vehicle (SPAC) at $7.50 per ADS in cash. The offer price represents a premium of 15% to the October 15 closing price of $6.50.
- iClick is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China.
- The board will evaluate the takeover together with the previous takeover offer from PAG Pegasus Fund LP and Oasis Management Company Ltd.
- PAG Pegasus Fund LP and Oasis Management Company Ltd offered to acquire iClick for $6.75 per ADS. The offer price implied a 21% premium on iClick's September 22 closing price of $5.58.
- Price Action: ICLK shares traded higher by 3.85% at $6.75 on the last check Monday.
