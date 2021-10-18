 Skip to main content

iClick Interactive Asia Shares Pop On Higher Takeover Offer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 10:00am   Comments

  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLKrevealed receipt of another takeover offer dated October 13 from Infinity Equity Management Co. Ltd via special purpose vehicle (SPAC) at $7.50 per ADS in cash. The offer price represents a premium of 15% to the October 15 closing price of $6.50.
  • iClick is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China. 
  • The board will evaluate the takeover together with the previous takeover offer from PAG Pegasus Fund LP and Oasis Management Company Ltd.
  • PAG Pegasus Fund LP and Oasis Management Company Ltd offered to acquire iClick for $6.75 per ADS. The offer price implied a 21% premium on iClick's September 22 closing price of $5.58.
  • Price Action: ICLK shares traded higher by 3.85% at $6.75 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

