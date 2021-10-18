 Skip to main content

CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions For $2.5B Cash
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 8:23am   Comments
  • CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDWagreed to acquire Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) affiliate for $2.5 billion in cash.
  • Sirius is a provider of secure, mission-critical technology-based solutions for ~3,900 large and mid-sized customers. It generated net sales of $2.04 billion in 2020.
  • The combined company would have had 2020 net sales of $20.5 billion. The acquisition will likely deliver gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (NGOI) margin, and non-GAAP EPS accretion.
  • The transaction can significantly accelerate CDW's services and solutions capabilities and further enhance solving customers' increasingly interconnected and complex technology challenges.
  • CDW expects the transaction to close in December 2021.
  • CDW has committed financing for the transaction. It held $501.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price action: CDW shares closed higher by 2.13% at $177.72 on Friday.

