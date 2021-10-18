CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions For $2.5B Cash
- CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) agreed to acquire Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) affiliate for $2.5 billion in cash.
- Sirius is a provider of secure, mission-critical technology-based solutions for ~3,900 large and mid-sized customers. It generated net sales of $2.04 billion in 2020.
- The combined company would have had 2020 net sales of $20.5 billion. The acquisition will likely deliver gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (NGOI) margin, and non-GAAP EPS accretion.
- The transaction can significantly accelerate CDW's services and solutions capabilities and further enhance solving customers' increasingly interconnected and complex technology challenges.
- CDW expects the transaction to close in December 2021.
- CDW has committed financing for the transaction. It held $501.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price action: CDW shares closed higher by 2.13% at $177.72 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.