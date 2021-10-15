Bowman Consulting Buys BTM Engineering For Undisclosed Sum
- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ: BWMN) has acquired the assets of BTM Engineering, Inc., a diversified professional services firm based in Louisville, Kentucky. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- BTM offers various services, including civil and structural engineering, planning, land survey, 3-D scanning, landscape architecture, and cellular infrastructure design.
- The company expects the acquisition to initially contribute ~$3 million of annual net service billing and be immediately accretive.
- Bowman Consulting financed the deal with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock. It held cash and equivalents of $38.55 million as of June 30, 2021.
- The company expects to close the acquisition prior to its upcoming third-quarter earnings call in November.
- "The economics of this acquisition are attractive relative to our communicated goals and objectives for M&A," Bruce Labovitz, Bowman's CFO.
- Price Action: BWMN shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $14.01 on the last check Friday.
