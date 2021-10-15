 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bowman Consulting Buys BTM Engineering For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Bowman Consulting Buys BTM Engineering For Undisclosed Sum
  • Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ: BWMN) has acquired the assets of BTM Engineering, Inc., a diversified professional services firm based in Louisville, Kentucky. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • BTM offers various services, including civil and structural engineering, planning, land survey, 3-D scanning, landscape architecture, and cellular infrastructure design.
  • The company expects the acquisition to initially contribute ~$3 million of annual net service billing and be immediately accretive.
  • Bowman Consulting financed the deal with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock. It held cash and equivalents of $38.55 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • The company expects to close the acquisition prior to its upcoming third-quarter earnings call in November.
  • "The economics of this acquisition are attractive relative to our communicated goals and objectives for M&A," Bruce Labovitz, Bowman's CFO.
  • Price Action: BWMN shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $14.01 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Acquires PCD Engineering For Undisclosed Sum
Bowman Consulting Acquires Triangle Site Design, No Terms Disclosed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com