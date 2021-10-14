 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ironSource Shares Soar After $400M Tapjoy Acquisition, Credit Suisse Rating
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 9:50am   Comments
Share:
ironSource Shares Soar After $400M Tapjoy Acquisition, Credit Suisse Rating
  • App Economy business platform ironSource Ltd (NYSE: ISagreed to acquire the mobile advertising and app monetization company Tapjoy, Inc for $400 million cash.
  • Tapjoy's technology powers monetization, user acquisition, and customer research for some of the world's largest brands and app developers, with SDK integrated on 66,000 apps reaching over 1.6 billion monthly active users.
  • The acquisition will strengthen the ironSource platform offering for mobile app and game developers. 
  • Tapjoy will likely generate $81 million in net revenues in CY21. The transaction is accretive to ironSource in CY2022. It will likely close in Q421/Q122.
  • ironSource held $706.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Analyst rating: Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju initiated coverage of ironSource with an Outperform rating and $16 price target, implying a 44.4% upside. 
  • ironSource is a business software platform that enables mobile content creators to grow and monetize their apps, Ju notes.
  • Ju believes most of the company's revenue growth came from existing customer expansion versus new customer growth. 
  • This trend will continue as its onboarded customer cohorts have grown and it invests in greater sales capacity and acquisitions.
  • Price Action: IS shares traded higher by 6.58% at $11.82 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for IS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2021MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Aug 2021WedbushInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for IS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IS)

Read Why Oppenheimer Bumped Up AppLovin Price Target By 27%
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SLHGNorthland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On9.0
PRIMorgan StanleyMaintains175.0
GXOSusquehannaInitiates Coverage On
METMorgan StanleyMaintains75.0
LINomura InstinetInitiates Coverage On43.4
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com