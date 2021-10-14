 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied UV Acquires Scientific Air To Strengthen Infection Prevention Product Portfolio
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 9:18am   Comments
Share:
Applied UV Acquires Scientific Air To Strengthen Infection Prevention Product Portfolio
  • Applied UV Inc's (NASDAQ: AUVI) wholly-owned subsidiary, SteriLumen Inc, has acquired substantially all the assets of privately-held Scientific Air Management of Pompano Beach, Florida.
  • The deal value includes $9.5 million in cash, 200,000 common shares of Applied UV stock, and an additional 200,000 common shares on achieving specific financial performance metrics.
  • Applied UV will acquire all rights to Scientific Air's patented air disinfection and purification technologies. The product portfolio includes patented 24/7 large air volume, whole room UV-C pathogen killing technology.
  • Applied UV noted that the acquisition substantially deepens its infection prevention product portfolio with the mobile application and expands the platform for growth.
  • Applied UV expects Scientific Air to be immediately accretive to its EPS and positively impact growth by adding $5~7 million in sales to current annual revenue.
  • Applied UV currently expects to be EBITDA positive during Q1, 2022.
  • The company held $7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: AUVI shares traded higher by 4.13% at $5.8 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUVI)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Applied UV Shares Soar After Acquiring Assets Of KES Science & Technology
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Meet Applied UV at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit this Month
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com