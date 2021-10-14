Applied UV Acquires Scientific Air To Strengthen Infection Prevention Product Portfolio
- Applied UV Inc's (NASDAQ: AUVI) wholly-owned subsidiary, SteriLumen Inc, has acquired substantially all the assets of privately-held Scientific Air Management of Pompano Beach, Florida.
- The deal value includes $9.5 million in cash, 200,000 common shares of Applied UV stock, and an additional 200,000 common shares on achieving specific financial performance metrics.
- Applied UV will acquire all rights to Scientific Air's patented air disinfection and purification technologies. The product portfolio includes patented 24/7 large air volume, whole room UV-C pathogen killing technology.
- Applied UV noted that the acquisition substantially deepens its infection prevention product portfolio with the mobile application and expands the platform for growth.
- Applied UV expects Scientific Air to be immediately accretive to its EPS and positively impact growth by adding $5~7 million in sales to current annual revenue.
- Applied UV currently expects to be EBITDA positive during Q1, 2022.
- The company held $7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: AUVI shares traded higher by 4.13% at $5.8 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
