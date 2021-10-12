 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rocket Lab Completes Acquisition Of Space Software Company Advanced Solutions
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 11:51am   Comments
Share:
Rocket Lab Completes Acquisition Of Space Software Company Advanced Solutions
  • Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) completed the acquisition of Advanced Solutions, Inc. (ASI) for $40 million-plus the potential for an additional $5.5 million performance earnout based on CY 2021 results.
  • Advanced Solutions is a Colorado-based aerospace engineering firm that delivers mission-proven space software, mission simulation, test systems, and Guidance, Navigation, and Control (GNC) solutions.
  • ASI's advances in-flight software, mission simulation, and GNC strengthen Rocket Lab's Space Systems portfolio.
  • ASI's team of about 60 people will continue to be led by John Cuseo in Colorado.
  • Price Action: RKLB shares traded lower by 0.14% at $14.03 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKLB)

Rocket Lab Launches Operations For Two BlackSky Missions
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Rocket Lab Shares Jump On Selection For NASA Launch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com