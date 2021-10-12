Rocket Lab Completes Acquisition Of Space Software Company Advanced Solutions
- Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) completed the acquisition of Advanced Solutions, Inc. (ASI) for $40 million-plus the potential for an additional $5.5 million performance earnout based on CY 2021 results.
- Advanced Solutions is a Colorado-based aerospace engineering firm that delivers mission-proven space software, mission simulation, test systems, and Guidance, Navigation, and Control (GNC) solutions.
- ASI's advances in-flight software, mission simulation, and GNC strengthen Rocket Lab's Space Systems portfolio.
- ASI's team of about 60 people will continue to be led by John Cuseo in Colorado.
- Price Action: RKLB shares traded lower by 0.14% at $14.03 on the last check Tuesday.
