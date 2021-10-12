 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dolphin Entertainment Buys Ownership Stake In Midnight Theatre For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Dolphin Entertainment Buys Ownership Stake In Midnight Theatre For Undisclosed Sum
  • Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: DLPN) has taken an ownership position in the Midnight Theatre, a contemporary variety theater and restaurant experience in Manhattan. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The Midnight Theatre is in the final stages of construction and expects to open in Late Fall 2021 at the recently opened Manhattan West development.
  • The Midnight Theatre features the theatre itself; a separate pan-Asian restaurant, Hidden Leaf; and a ground-level café.
  • Dolphin will manage every aspect of publicity and marketing for the venue and facilitate talent and commercial relationships within the entertainment and culinary industries. 
  • Dolphin held $9.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: DLPN shares traded higher by 2.65% at $13.19 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLPN)

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Dolphin Entertainment, Electrameccanica Vehicles Or Baidu?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com