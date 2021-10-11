Global Payments Expresses Interest In Bigger M&A Deals: Reuters
- Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) would be open to a significant acquisition again, two years after acquiring peer TSYS in a $21.5 billion all-stock deal, while continuing to chase small bolt-on purchases to bolster growth, Reuters reports.
- Transaction service provider Global Payments complemented its offerings with the acquisition of TSYS, which processes credit card transactions for banks.
- Global Payments will now focus acquisition on software and other technology-enabled platforms.
- The software allows Global Payments to capture a more significant chunk of revenue in industries with a strong franchise, like healthcare, financial institutions, and fast-casual restaurants.
- Merging with another large payments company would be viable if it gave substantial operations in geography where Global Payments does not have a presence.
- Global Payments agreed to acquire MineralTree, a cloud-based software platform, for $500 million in September. The MineralTree transaction raised Global Payments' spending on bolt-on acquisitions to $2.5 billion in the last ten months.
- Price Action: GPN shares are trading 3.83% lower at $153.29 on the last check Monday.
- Photo by Capri23auto from Pixabay
