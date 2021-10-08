Primo Water Acquires Poland's Get Fresh For Undisclosed Sum
- Primo Water Corp (NYSE: PRMW) has agreed to acquire Get Fresh, a distributor of water solutions in northern and eastern Poland, and its brand, Dar Natury, for an undisclosed sum.
- Primo expects the acquisition to add about 20,000 customers to its footprint in Poland.
- Customers of Get Fresh will begin to receive the product from Primo Water’s Eden Poland operations.
- The company held $114.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: PRMW shares closed higher by 2.51% at $16.35 on Thursday.
