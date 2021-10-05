Scientific Games To Acquire PlayOn Cashless Product Line
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) has agreed to acquire ACS's cashless table game solution titled PlayOn for an undisclosed sum.
- The PlayOn cashless product line provides players with a debit solution at live table games.
- As a part of the Scientific Games portfolio, the ACS PlayOn product line will be called AToM (Access To On Demand Money).
- The AToM solution is currently live on 600 table games in California, Nevada, and New Mexico. The AToM system is presently live at over 20 properties in North America.
- Scientific Games held $983 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: SGMS shares are trading lower by 5.44% at $78.02 on the last check Tuesday.
