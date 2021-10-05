SunPower Acquires Blue Raven Solar For $165M; Seeks Options For CIS Business
- SunPower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) acquired U.S. residential solar provider Blue Raven Solar for cash consideration of up to $165 million.
- Blue Raven will help SunPower quickly expand the solar market to serve more customers in underpenetrated areas, including the Northwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.
- SunPower plans to combine its products and digital marketing tools with Blue Raven's direct sales model to accelerate the go-to-market strategy.
- Additionally, SunPower expects Blue Raven's volume to help expand its suite of financial products and increase 2022 loan volume significantly.
- Blue Raven CEO Ben Peterson will join SunPower's executive team.
- In addition, SunPower is exploring strategic options for the Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS) business, including new ownership.
- The company plans to focus its efforts and investments on its Residential and Light Commercial business.
- SunPower held $519.1 million in cash and equivalents as of July 4.
- Price Action: SPWR shares traded higher by 2.90% at $23.76 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
