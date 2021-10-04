 Skip to main content

Bally's Completes Gamesys Acquisition; Boosts Share Repurchase To $350M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
  • Bally's Corp (NYSE: BALY) Board of Directors has increased its existing share repurchase authorization to $350 million of outstanding shares of common stock.
  • The company made this move given the closing of the Gamesys acquisition and its new $4.065 billion debt package.
  • Bally's also completed its previously announced combination with Gamesys Group plc, a UK-based online gaming operator.
  • With the transaction closing, former Gamesys CEO Lee Fenton will now serve as Bally's CEO.
  • Additionally, former Bally's CEO George Papanier will assume the role of President, Retail, for Bally's land-based casino business. Former Gamesys COO Robeson Reeves will take the role of President, Interactive.
  • Further, Fenton, Reeves, and Jim Ryan have been appointed to serve on Bally's Board.
  • Price Action: BALY shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $53.21 on the last check Monday.

