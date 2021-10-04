Bally's Completes Gamesys Acquisition; Boosts Share Repurchase To $350M
- Bally's Corp (NYSE: BALY) Board of Directors has increased its existing share repurchase authorization to $350 million of outstanding shares of common stock.
- The company made this move given the closing of the Gamesys acquisition and its new $4.065 billion debt package.
- Bally's also completed its previously announced combination with Gamesys Group plc, a UK-based online gaming operator.
- With the transaction closing, former Gamesys CEO Lee Fenton will now serve as Bally's CEO.
- Additionally, former Bally's CEO George Papanier will assume the role of President, Retail, for Bally's land-based casino business. Former Gamesys COO Robeson Reeves will take the role of President, Interactive.
- Further, Fenton, Reeves, and Jim Ryan have been appointed to serve on Bally's Board.
- Price Action: BALY shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $53.21 on the last check Monday.
