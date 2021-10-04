 Skip to main content

HireQuest Acquires Recruit Media For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 11:30am   Comments
  • HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ: HQIhas acquired Recruit Media, Inc., an HR tech start-up with a next-gen SaaS recruitment platform, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Recruit Media enables candidates to create multimedia profiles and convey their skills to potential employers. It also streamlines communications with text-based chat as well as in-app video chat.
  • HireQuest will integrate the Recruit Media platform with its existing technology suite used by its franchisees to run their day-to-day business.
  • Recruit Media's technology will streamline workforce communications and allow franchisees to serve their customers better. 
  • HireQuest paid for the transaction with cash on hand and a modest revolver draw. It held cash of $2.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HQI shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $19.49 on the last check Monday.

