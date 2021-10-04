 Skip to main content

WidePoint Acquires IT Authorities For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
  • WidePoint Corp (NYSE: WYYhas acquired IT Authorities (ITA) for undisclosed financial terms. ITA provides information technology (IT) service offerings, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operations, and professional services.
  • Tampa, Florida-based ITA sees annualized revenue of $10 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in 2021.
  • WidePoint expects the acquisition to be accretive to its operating results, excluding customary acquisition-related expenses.
  • WidePoint noted that the deal enhances its delivery of ITaaS solutions, expands its footprint and presence in the commercial enterprise sector, represents strategic upsell and cross-sell opportunities.
  • WidePoint held $14.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: WYY shares traded higher by 4.28% at $5.36 on the last check Monday.

