Qualcomm Beat Magna International To Scoop Veoneer For $4.5B
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and SSW Partners agreed to acquire Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) for $37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value of $4.5 billion for Veoneer.
- The offer price represents an 18% premium to Veoneer's prior agreement with Magna and an 86% premium to the unaffected share price before the announcement of the Magna deal.
- The offer constitutes a "Superior Proposal" under the terms of Veoneer's merger agreement with Magna dated July 22, and Magna has waived its right to submit a revised proposal to Veoneer.
- Veoneer has terminated its prior acquisition agreement with Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA).
- SSW Partners will acquire the shares of Veoneer, shortly after which it will sell the Arriver business to Qualcomm and retain Veoneer's Tier-1 supplier businesses.
- Qualcomm will incorporate Arriver's Computer Vision, Drive Policy, and Driver Assistance assets into its Snapdragon Ride Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solution to help Qualcomm deliver an open and competitive ADAS platform for automakers and Tier-1s at scale.
- Qualcomm held $12.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 27.
- Price Action: VNE shares closed higher by 4.75% at $36.19 on Monday.
