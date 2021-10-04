 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NetApp To Acquire CloudCheckr For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Share:
NetApp To Acquire CloudCheckr For Undisclosed Terms
  • Cloud-led, data-centric software company NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAPinked an agreement to acquire cloud optimization platform CloudCheckr. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • This acquisition extends FinOps offerings by combining critical cost visibility and reporting from the CloudCheckr platform with continuous cost optimization and managed services from Spot by NetApp.
  • "By adding cloud billing analytics, cost management capabilities, cloud compliance and security to our CloudOps platform through the acquisition of CloudCheckr, we are enabling organizations to deploy infrastructure and business applications faster while reducing their capital and operational costs," said Anthony Lye, EVP and general manager of NetApp's Public Cloud Services business unit.
  • NetApp held $4.55 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 30.
  • Price Action: NTAP shares traded higher by 2.99% at $93.29 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTAP)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Analyst Ratings For NetApp
Etsy And NetApp Lead The S&P 500
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NetApp
Where NetApp Stands With Analysts
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com