Perion Network Acquires Video Monetization Platform Vidazoo For $93.5M
- Advertising technology company Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ: PERI) acquired video technology company Vidazoo for $93.5 million, consisting of $35.0 million in cash and $58.5 million in earn-out.
- Vidazoo, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, is a video monetization platform that allows digital publishers to generate new, incremental revenue through its video products.
- Just as Shopify Inc's (NYSE: SHOP) platform enables thousands of stores to compete with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Vidazoo empowers hundreds of video-hungry publishers with a simple, highly scalable, plug-and-play video solution, Perion CEO Doron Gerstel.
- Perion raised its guidance to account for the expected contribution from the Vidazoo acquisition, which is expected to be earnings accretive immediately.
- Revised Outlooks: Perion raised the 2021 revenue outlook from $415 million - $430 million to $430 million - $445 million.
- Perion increased the FY22 revenue guidance from $490 million - $520 million to $545 million - $575 million.
- Perion held $141.2 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price Action: PERI shares traded higher by 5.90% at $19.04 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas