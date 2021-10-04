 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Perion Network Acquires Video Monetization Platform Vidazoo For $93.5M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 6:19am   Comments
Share:
Perion Network Acquires Video Monetization Platform Vidazoo For $93.5M
  • Advertising technology company Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ: PERIacquired video technology company Vidazoo for $93.5 million, consisting of $35.0 million in cash and $58.5 million in earn-out.
  • Vidazoo, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, is a video monetization platform that allows digital publishers to generate new, incremental revenue through its video products.
  • Just as Shopify Inc's (NYSE: SHOP) platform enables thousands of stores to compete with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Vidazoo empowers hundreds of video-hungry publishers with a simple, highly scalable, plug-and-play video solution, Perion CEO Doron Gerstel. 
  • Perion raised its guidance to account for the expected contribution from the Vidazoo acquisition, which is expected to be earnings accretive immediately.
  • Revised Outlooks: Perion raised the 2021 revenue outlook from $415 million - $430 million to $430 million - $445 million.
  • Perion increased the FY22 revenue guidance from $490 million - $520 million to $545 million - $575 million.
  • Perion held $141.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price Action: PERI shares traded higher by 5.90% at $19.04 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PERI)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com