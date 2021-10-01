 Skip to main content

Xpel Buys Five Businesses In US, Canada For $20.1M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:09pm   Comments
Xpel Buys Five Businesses In US, Canada For $20.1M
  • Xpel Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) has acquired five businesses in the U.S. and Canada from two sellers for a combined purchase price of $20.1 million. The deals closed on October 1, 2021.
  • In Canada, the company acquired Shadow Shield, a paint protection and window film distributor, Shadow Tint, an installer of paint protection and window film, and North 1 Technologies, a software company providing software and patterns for cutting paint protection film.
  • In the U.S., Xpel purchased One Armor, an installer of paint protection and window film, and Tint Net, an installer of automotive window film, providing on-site service serving mostly mid-range new car dealerships in Arizona.
  • On a full-year basis, these combined acquisitions would add revenue of approximately $17.0 million.
  • Xpel held $8.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: XPEL shares are trading lower by 2.47% at $73.99 on the last check Friday.

