Guardant Health Weighing NeoGenomics Acquisition: Bloomberg
- Bloomberg reported that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) is reportedly exploring an acquisition of NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO), citing people familiar with the matter.
- According to the sources, the companies have held discussions about a possible deal.
- Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to an offer from Guardant, the people said.
- NeoGenomics offers diagnostic services to oncologists, pathologists, pharma companies, and academic centers to aid in treating cancers.
- Price Action: NEO stock increased 2.11% at $49.26, while GH stock fell 13.1% at $118.67 during the market session on the last check Friday.
