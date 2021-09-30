Raven Industries Acquires Intellectual Property From Alphabet's Loon For Undisclosed Sum
- Raven Industries, Inc's (NASDAQ: RAVN) Raven Aerostar has acquired intellectual property (IP) and patents from Loon, LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and the developer of an autonomous constellation of high-altitude balloons for communications.
- The financial terms of the asset acquisition, which was completed in May 2021, were not disclosed.
- The 176 assets acquired by Raven are directly related to stratospheric balloon technology, including balloon navigation, launching operations, and balloon manufacturing.
- Raven Industries held cash and cash equivalents of $13.1 million as of July 31, 2021.
- Price Action: RAVN shares are trading higher by 0.02% a $57.6 on the last check Thursday.
