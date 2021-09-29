What's Going On With Netflix's Stock Today?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher following the company's acquisition of video game creator Night School Studio. Technology stocks have rebounded for the session amid a pullback in treasury yields.

Founded by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines in 2014, Night School Studio is best known for their critically acclaimed debut game, OXENFREE.

The company noted 'like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases.'

Netflix provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages.

Netflix's stock was trading about 3.9% higher at $606.47 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication.