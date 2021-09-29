 Skip to main content

Vintage Wine Estates Acquires Vinesse For $14M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 5:51am   Comments
  • Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) has acquired all of the assets of Vinesse, LLC, a direct-to-consumer platform company specializing in wine clubs with over 60,000 members, for $14 million in cash.
  • "We believe we can create significant cost synergies by bringing wine making and distribution in-house and marketing VWE's brand portfolio through their channels," said CEO Pat Roney.
  • Vinesse owner Larry Dutra is expected to remain with the operations after the acquisition.
  • The deal will be executed in cash with a $2.5 million earnout over three years based on specific revenue and profitability conditions.
  • Price Action: VWE shares closed higher by 1.25% at $11.31 on Tuesday.

