NovaBay Acquires Skincare-Focused Firm For $15M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 11:14am   Comments
NovaBay Acquires Skincare-Focused Firm For $15M
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NBYhas agreed to acquire DERMAdoctor LLC, a privately-held company that commercializes dermatologist-developed skincare products, for $15.0 million.
  • The deal value includes $12.0 million in cash and an additional $3 million in earnout payments contingent upon the DERMAdoctor business achieving predetermined financial targets for the 2022 and the 2023 fiscal years.
  • DERMAdoctor produces and sells more than 30 products under brands including Ain't Misbehavin', Calm Cool + Corrected, Kakadu C, KP Duty, and Wrinkle Revenge. 
  • The acquisition has the potential to double topline revenue in 2022.
  • DERMAdoctor sells its products through major retailers.
  • The transaction will close in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: NBY stock is up 7.57% at $0.69 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

